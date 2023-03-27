Tyler Reddick & Girlfriend Alexa DeLeon Celebrate His Win for Michael Jordan’s 23XI NASCAR Racing Team at EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Tyler Reddick is officially the winner of NASCAR’s 2023 Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix match.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old racer celebrated his win with girlfriend Alexa DeLeon and their three-year-old son, Beau. The occasion found Reddick racing for 23XI Racing — the NASCAR team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin — in the No. 45 Racing Toyota, with sponsorships by Monster, McDonald’s, MoneyLion and Goodyear. The moment notably marked Reddick’s fourth win at the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as the first NASCAR race of the 2023 season.

Tyler Reddick celebrates his win in the victory lane at the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Alexa DeLeon, Reddick’s girlfriend, has been dating him since 2018. Together, the two parent their child Beau, born in 2020. DeLeon hails from Chicago, and has been dating Reddick since at least 2018 — though, on Instagram, she’s stated she’s followed his racing career since 2012. DeLeon’s shoe style is casual, often featuring sneakers by Vans, Gucci, Converse, Air Jordan, Golden Goose and Steve Madden — though she’s also been seen in neutral boots, booties, wedges and thong sandals.

Tyler Reddick, Alexa DeLeon and their son Beau celebrate his win at the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Reddick signed to 23XI Racing in 2022, originally committed to start racing for the team in 2024 — which appears to have been moved up to this year. Reddick joined 23XI after racing for Richard Childress Racing from 2020-2022, which included his first year in the NASCAR Cup Series. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix marked Reddick’s first race with 23X1 since signing with the team.

Tyler Reddick celebrates his win in the victory lane at the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas on March 26, 2023. CREDIT: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin co-own 23XI Racing, which launched in 2020. The team’s name combines Jordan’s jersey number and Hamlin’s car number from their respective basketball and racing careers. 23XI’s current slate of drivers include Reddick and Bubba Wallace, respectively driving the No. 45 and No. 23 cars by Toyota.