Timberland Launches Greenstride Trail-Inspired Footwear & Apparel With Recycled Materials For Outdoor Adventures

With warm weather on the horizon, Timberland has launched a collection of nature-ready footwear and apparel equip for the outdoors. The boot brand’s latest styles bring energy and eco-innovation to the city and trail alike. Timberland celebrated a wear-testing with the Usal group at Eaton Canyon Trail in Los Angeles on March 25.

Timberland Women’s Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Kicking off the collection is the Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker, which was designed for six different ways of motion. Offering lightweight comfort and improved rebound through Greenstride comfort soles, the silhouette features a triangular lug outsole comprised of regenerative rubber sourced from forests as well as, ReBOTL mesh panels and linings made from at least 50% recycled plastic. The Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker balances performance and function with four-way traction, comfort, and breathability.

Timberland Men’s Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

The collection also includes the Men’s Winsor Trail Mid Hiker. The shoes offer improved rebound and all-day comfort over any terrain with GreenStride soles and an OrthoLite footbed. The casual hiker includes a 75% bio-based midsole derived from sugar cane and grown natural rubber.

Timberland Men’s Winsor Trail Mid Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Rounding out the line up is the Fabric Leather Euro Hiker. The new iteration is made with Timberland premium leather and a textured ReBOTL fabric made from 50% recycled traffic. Retaining the EVA midsole, the shoes are complete with strong arch support and rugged rubber traction.

Timberland Women’s Fabric Leather Euro Hiker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Timberland Men’s Fabric Leather Euro Hiker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Along with footwear, the capsule also includes a Waterproof Timberdry Trail Jacket. The lightweight outerwear is comprised of recycled ripstop nylon and Timberland’s propriety waterproof technology for breathable wind and water resistance.

Timberland’s latest collection of trail-inspired styles comes to life in the brand’s Venture Out Together campaign, which reinforces Timberland’s commitment to reflect the true culture of the outdoors and equip everyone for adventure. To bring the Venture Out ethos to life, Timberland collaborated with two trailblazers — Noami Grevemberg and Marlon Patrice. Grevemberg founded Diversify Vanlife to create a diverse and inclusive nomadic community, and Patrice created the “We Go Outside Too” to bring the authenticity of nature to the Black Community.