Tiger Woods Withdraws From Masters Tournament With Plantar Fasciitis as John Rahm Wins Purse Payout

Tiger Woods made headlines this weekend as he withdrew from the 2023 Masters Tournament. The viral golf event was won by Spanish golfer John Rahm, taking with him the Masters purse payout.

The famed golfer’s withdrawal stemmed from his plantar fasciitis — an injury that disrupts the tissue supporting one’s foot arches. Woods’ injury became a frequent topic of discussion on the tournament’s rainy third day, Saturday, while he limped throughout the course at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, according to ESPN. Ultimately, Woods announced his withdrawal on Sunday morning with a statement on Twitter.

Tiger Woods putts on the 16th green during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 8, 2023. CREDIT: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” Woods stated. “Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

During the occasion, Woods hit the green with caddie Joe LaCava in a neutral outfit., featuring a light cream sweater beneath a padded quilted Nike vest. A pair of black golf pants and a white Nike cap finished his outfit. Woods’ shoes of choice hailed from FootJoy — a white waterproof leather golf shoe with rounded toes and black textured outsoles. The pair, though not identifiable, appeared similar to the Packard BOA or Field styles in FootJoy’s Premiere Series line.

Tiger Woods shakes caddie Joe LaCava’s hand during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 8, 2023. CREDIT: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Woods’ withdrawal followed his February withdrawal from his own unofficial Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, as well as his 2022 withdrawal from the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tiger Woods putts on the 14th green during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 8, 2023. CREDIT: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

As FN previously reported, Woods previously swapped Nike Golf shoes for FootJoy styles starting in April 2022, due to his “very limited mobility” since suffering multiple leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

“I have very limited mobility now. With the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable and that’s what I’ve gone to. Nike’s been fantastic over the years of providing me with equipment and we have worked, we’ve been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again. We’re still going to continue doing it and hopefully we’ll have something soon,” Woods explained to reporters as to why he’s chosen to wear FootJoy instead of the shoes from his longtime endorser, Nike.

