Tiger Woods Apologizes for Tampon Prank at The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods faced public scrutiny Thursday after handing Justin Thomas a tampon during the first round of The Genesis Invitational. On Friday, while speaking to media after the second round at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Woods apologized.

“It was supposed to be all fun and games, but obviously it hasn’t turned out that way. If I offended anybody, it was not the case. It was just friends having fun, and if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry. It was not intended to be that way,” Woods said to media. “We play pranks on one another all the time and virally, I do not think this came across that way, but between us it was different.”

Tiger Woods (L) has faced criticism after handing Justin Thomas a tampon as an admitted prank at The Genesis Invitational. CREDIT: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The prank was widely criticized, and groups including the Women’s Global Empowerment Fund have addressed the moment. According to TMZ, Women’s Global Empowerment Fund CEO Kara Sugar labeled the prank as “misogynistic,” “tone-deaf” and “disrespectful to women and girls all over the world.” TMZ also said Sugar wondered if Woods was implying “periods are embarrassing or shameful or a sign of weakness.”

Although his prank is the biggest headline from Woods at The Genesis Invitational, it’s not the only one he’s made at the Riviera Country Club. Prior to the start of tournament, Woods — a longtime Nike athlete — was spotted warming up in FootJoy golf shoes.

This, however, was not the first time Woods wore FootJoy instead of Nike. In April 2022, Woods wore the FootJoy Packard golf shoe during The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. At the time, Woods cited “limited mobility” as his reason for wearing the shoes.

“I have very limited mobility now. With the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable and that’s what I’ve gone to. Nike’s been fantastic over the years of providing me with equipment and we have worked, we’ve been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again. We’re still going to continue doing it and hopefully we’ll have something soon,” Woods explained to reporters last April.

At the time of publication, Woods is tied for 35th in the third round of The Genesis Invitational.