Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1 ‘Hunger’ Colorway Sells Out in Minutes on SNKRS App Despite Gun Controversies

NBA star Ja Morant’s latest shoe, the Nike Ja 1 “Hunger,” dropped today at 10 a.m. ET on SNKRS app, retailing for $110. Minutes later, the colorway was sold out.

The Nike Ja 1 “Hunger” style features a striking bright blue and red, the hues alternating on each pair. The basketball sneaker also includes sleek lace-up closures, breathable and flexible mesh uppers and black swoosh detailing.

Nike Ja 1 “Hunger” colorway. CREDIT: Goat

The inspiration cited in creating the shoe was Morant’s upbringing in South Carolina. The contrasting red and blue colorway, Nike said in the product description, is representative of the athlete’s “endless determination and stroke of luck that, combined, led to Ja’s big break.”

The Nike Ja 1 “Hunger.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Ja 1 “Hunger” is already being resold on sites like StockX and Goat for as much as $781 or more.

The fast sellout was achieved amidst Morant’s recent controversies surrounding gun violence.

This month, the Memphis Grizzlies star was seen on Instagram Live holding what appeared to be a gun. After the incident, the Grizzlies announced they suspended Morant from all team activities pending league review. This was the second gun-related incident involving Morant this year.

The situation prompted speculation that Nike would distance itself from Morant. Nike had pre-planned this sneaker drop well prior to the basketball player’s controversy.

Morant signed a multi-year deal with Nike in 2019. He was suspended from all Grizzlies activities following the Instagram Live.

