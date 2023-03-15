James Harden Gifts Signed Game-Worn Sneakers to Young Fan in Heartwarming Moment at 76rs-Blazers Game

James Harden did a small act of kindness for a huge fan during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 10 in Philadelphia. The heartwarming moment went viral on social media.

After beating the Blazers by 120-119, Harden signed and gifted his game-worn Adidas Harden Volume 7 to the young fan, who couldn’t hide his excitement. The basketball star and fan posed for a quick photo and hugged before Harden, as seen on NBA’s Twitter account.

This young fan couldn’t hold back their excitement after getting James Harden's autographed shoes ❤️@JHarden13, @sixers seek 6 straight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/RGUXmLKOZW — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2023

The Adidas Harden Volume 7 was released on March 2 in multiple vibrant colorways. This shoe is the latest basketball signature model for the Philadelphia 76ers’ star guard and is once again loaded with tech similar to prior Harden models.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers grabs his ankle after hitting the floor during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2023, in Philadelphia. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Volume 7’s upper is inspired by puffer winter jackets, with the first colorway donning a silver color scheme contrasted by a black neoprene sock liner, tongue, and shoelaces. The most notable design element for the shoe is the midsole, which is equipped with a combination of Boost and Lightstrike foam providing lightweight support. Completing the look is a semi-translucent outsole.

“From his lethal stepback to his love of luxury fashion, there’s no doubt that James Harden has style. With his signature shoes from Adidas Basketball, it all comes into play. The upper borrows its bold look from puffer jackets, and the details support explosive on-court moves,” Adidas wrote in the products description. The sneakers retail for $160.

