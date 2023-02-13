Jalen Hurts Laces Up Multiple Pairs of Air Jordan Cleats for Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 57 is underway at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and one of the game’s star quarterbacks has laced up several Air Jordan cleats.

Jalen Hurts, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-3 record during the regular season, opted for a pair of Air Jordan 11 cleats in the first quarter of the game. The shoes were predominantly white, and both the mudguard and collar are executed in midnight green, a hue synonymous with the Eagles. In the second quarter, Hurts laced up an Air Jordan 1 cleat in midnight green, black and white. Throughout the season, Hurts worse several colorways of Michael Jordan’s iconic signature shoes that were reworked for the gridiron.

Hurts, 24, is in his third season in the league, and his second as a starter. He was selected in the second round of the 20202 NFL Draft with pick No. 53. Since entering the league in 2020, the athlete appeared in a campaign for Columbia in October 2022 and was named an ambassador of Eastbay in September 2021.

As for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — who was named NFL MVP at the 2023 NFL Honors on Feb. 9 — the athlete hit the field in the Adidas Freak Ultra. Mahomes also led his team to a 14-3 regular season record. The quarterback is an Adidas ambassador, and in 2021 the German athletic giant released his debut signature training shoe, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. Pairs are available now via Adidas.com for $140.

At just 27 years old, Mahomes has racked up the accolades. He earned himself a Super Bowl ring in 2019 (and was named MVP of the game), and is a two-time NFL MVP (2018 and 2022).