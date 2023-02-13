Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Wears Nike and Adidas Cleats at the Same Time During Super Bowl 57

Much discussion was had during the Super Bowl 57 broadcast on Sunday about the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The slippery field conditions forced several players on both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles to switch their cleats during the game.

One player, however, opted to wear competing brands at the same time while on the field.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was on the field Sunday wearing a Nike cleat on his right foot and an Adidas cleat on his left. The wearing of arch rival brands was first spotted and shared on Twitter by Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom, and then shared by Nice Kicks on the social media platform.

On the right foot, Butker wore the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG, and on the left he had the Adidas Adizero laced up.

While some retail websites sill have pairs available, the place with the most sizes of the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG that can be shopped now is GOAT.com, with prices ranging from $334 to $774. Pairs of the Adidas Adizero are available now in several colorways via Adidas.com with a $120 price tag.

The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes — an Adidas athlete who has a signature training shoe — was named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player. With the win, Mahomes now has two Super Bowl rings (winning his first in 2019) and two Super Bowl MVP awards.

Last week, Mahomes was also named NFL MVP at the 2023 NFL Honors.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker wearing one Nike cleat and one Adidas cleat during Super Bowl 57. CREDIT: Cooper Neill/Getty Images