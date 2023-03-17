Watch: Mets Baseball Star Edwin Diaz Suffers Patellar Tendon Injury After Victory Dance in Puerto Rico-Themed Adidas Sneakers

New York Mets’ pitcher Edwin Diaz suffered a patellar tendon injury in his right knee during a victory dance on Thursday. The incident occurred on Thursday after Diaz, who also plays for Puerto Rico, won the World Baseball Classic game against the Dominican Republic.

Diaz was jumping up and down celebrating the win with his teammates on the field when he collapsed to the ground. He was immediately taken away in tears helped by his teammates. The Mets later tweeted that he had suffered a patellar tendon injury and he would be undergoing further tests.

Edwin Diaz pitches against the Dominican Republic during the World Baseball Classic game on March 15, 2023, in Miami. CREDIT: Getty Images

Diaz’s injury is expected to keep him out of the game for the rest of the season, which is a significant blow to the Mets’ pitching rotation.

During the game, Diaz wore a pair of Puerto Rico-themed Adidas sneakers in Blue with his country´s flag on the side.”I’m very Puerto Rican and I always try to wear a piece of it on my uniform,” he explained during an earlier interview on Youtube.

A closer look at Edwin Diaz’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Getty Images

His customized sneakers are a low cut and feature the Puerto Rican flag’s Blue, white, and red all over as well as a detail of the flag’s star on the heel. The shoes also have white and gray soles and feature blue crisscrossed laces over the tongue.

During the last offseason Díaz, who is 29 years old, signed a five-year deal with the Mets worth $102 marking the largest reliever contract in history.