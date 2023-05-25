Cristiano Ronaldo Prostrates After Scoring Goal in Nike Soccer Cleats During Al-Nassr vs. Al-Shabab Match

Cristiano Ronaldo showed team solidarity on the field during his latest soccer match.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo was seen prostrating on the Alawwal Park Stadium’s field in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The viral moment took place after Ronaldo scored the winning goal during the Saudi Pro League’s 28th-week football match between his team Al Nassr and opposing team Al-Shabab — both Saudi Professional League clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo prostrates during the Saudi Pro League’s 28th-week football match between Al Nassr and Al-Shabab at Alawwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 23, 2023. CREDIT: Mohammed Saad/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The position, which Muslim footballers including Mo Salah and Sadio Mane perform after scoring goals, is called the “sujood” — which is most often performed during Islam prayers to their god Allah, according to New Arab.

For the occasion, Ronaldo wore his team’s signature color-blocked soccer uniform. His athletic set featured a skintight blue long-sleeved jersey beneath a short-sleeved yellow and blue jersey, as well as a set of yellow-trimmed blue shorts.

Where footwear was concerned, however, the Portuguese soccer star wore a set of black and gray Nike soccer cleats — complete with bright pink Swoosh toe logos and gradient pink and orange spiked soles — for a burst of color during the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the field during the Saudi Pro League’s 28th-week football match between Al Nassr and Al-Shabab at Alawwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 23, 2023. CREDIT: Mohammed Saad/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ronaldo’s shoe style is often versatile and sharp. The soccer player frequently wears a range of brown and black leather boots, low-top sneakers and oxfords, hailing from brands including his own CR7 label. The soccer star has been sponsored by Nike since 2003, and is known for wearing their line of Mercurial cleats on the field; he’s even released CR7 capsule collections with the brand.

Ronaldo is also a representative for numerous labels, having become an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer and Jacob & Co. over the years.

