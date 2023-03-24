Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Men’s Cap Record & Increases Searches for His 2015 Documentary

During Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifying match against Liechtenstein, Cristiano Ronaldo earned his 197th appearance for Portugal, making him the most capped men’s player in international football.

In the 51st minute of the game, he successfully converted a penalty kick, adding to earlier goals scored by Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva. Then, just 12 minutes later, he blasted in a free-kick, bringing his total goal count for his country to a record-breaking 120 and making him the first player to score 100 goals in competitive international matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying round group J match between Portugal and Liechtenstein at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 23, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal. CREDIT: Getty Images

The new record drove a surge in interest for “Ronaldo,” a documentary released in 2015 about the soccer player. Filmmaker and BAFTA-winning British director Anthony Wonke painted a portrait of the famed Portuguese star as he charted his career and personal life, offering a glimpse of how he handles stardom. “Ronaldo” is the first authorized film about him.

The documentary chronicles the life and mindset of Ronaldo, tracing his journey from childhood up to 2015. The documentary features interviews with the player, as well as with his close friends and family, providing an intimate portrayal of his personal experiences. Additionally, the movie provides glimpses into Ronaldo’s everyday life, including his interactions with loved ones such as his son Cristiano Jr., mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, brother Hugo, and sisters Elma and Cátia Aveiro.

You can stream “Ronaldo” by renting or purchasing on Vudu, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Speaking of documentaries, Netflix released today the second season of Ronaldo’s longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez‘s docuseries, “I Am Georgina.” In the recently unveiled trailer for the show, she can be seen on the red carpet, engaging in kickboxing, interacting with Spanish pop icon Rosalía and modeling for a variety of ad campaigns. Rodriguez met the Portuguese footballer in 2014 while working at a Gucci store in Madrid.

