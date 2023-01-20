Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop Debuts New Basketball Sneaker & More Outdoor-Inspired Looks

Adidas and Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection is on its way. This time around, the line, titled Park Trail, is getting an outdoor-inspired update.

The apparel offers both fashion and function by re-thinking classic outdoor styles through elevated fabrics, iconography, prints, sequins, and camouflage while also incorporating utilitarian convertibility, along with layering and on-body storage.

Devon Aoki stars in Adidas Ivy Park’s Park Trail campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ivy Park

The drop consists of 56 apparel styles, including inclusive sizing, 12 accessories and three footwear styles. And making its debut is the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe in two colorways.

Standouts include a Camo Sequin Jacket, Camo Fur Coat, Camo Canvas Track Suit as well as the Camo Reversible Bucket Hat, Camo Convertible backpack.

Offset stars in Adidas Ivy Park’s Park Trail campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ivy Park

In addition, Ivy Park is launching an accompanying kid’s collection comprised of 12 apparel styles, four kid’s accessories styles and one footwear style.

To celebrate, Adidas and Ivy Park tapped rapper Offset and his son Kodi, model

actress Devon Aoki and rapper Ice Spice to star in the campaign. Model Coco Princess, NFL player Jordan Fuller, NCAA artistic gymnast Nia Dennis, professional American soccer player Dani Weatherholt and skateboarder Diego Nájera round out the cast.

The Park Trail kid’s collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ivy Park

The line, retailing from $30 to $600, is available in Adidas stores and online at Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 in select partner stores, globally.