Jordan Brand Readies New Air Jordan 2 Colorway for Easter

A new iteration of the Air Jordan 2 could be making its way to retail soon.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Masterchefian shared images of the Air Jordan 2 Low “Easter,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s second signature shoe that’s reportedly dropping in April.

The Air Jordan 2 Low “Easter” will wear a “Atmosphere/Pale Vanilla/White/Photon Dust” color scheme, with a pink-based upper and pale yellow piping at the midfoot, matching sock liner and heel tab. The silhouette’s tongue is equipped with the signature Wings logo while the look is finished with a white midsole and a gray outsole. Despite @masterchefian on Instagram suggesting that this forthcoming Air Jordan 2 Low is inspired by the annual holiday, there are no specific markings on the shoe that confirm that detail.

The Air Jordan 2 made its debut in 1984 and was co-designed by the industry veterans Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore. The model was originally crafted in Italy, featuring faux lizard skin panels on the upper.

Jordan Brand has a long history of releasing new Air Jordan styles around Easter. Last year, Jordan’s namesake brand released a new iteration of the Air Jordan 5 that was dressed in pastel colors.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 2 Low “Easter” will be released on April 8 at Jordan.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe is expected to come with a $150 price tag. At the time of publication, release details of the style have yet to be announced by the Jordan Brand.

