The New Air Jordan 1 ‘Washed Heritage’ Colorway Is Coming Soon

A new iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 1 is coming soon.

Sneaker social media accounts @zSneakerheadz, @sameoldsneakers, and @sneakerknockerzllc shared images and videos of the Air Jordan 1 High “Washed Heritage,” which is a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s slated to hit retail in the spring.

The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High features a standard white-based leather that’s offset by premium suede overlay panels at the forefoot, heel counter and eyelets. A lighter shade of gray covers the suede panels by the ankle collar while white hits appear on the Jordan Wings logo and red accents dress the tongue’s “Nike Air” tag. Completing the look are white shoelaces as well as a sail-colored midsole and black outsole underneath.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 1 High “Washed Heritage” will be released on June 10 at Jordan.com, Nike SNKRS, and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe is expected to come with a $180 price tag. At the time of publication, the release details for the shoe has not yet been announced by MJ’s namesake brand.

In addition to Jordan Brand releasing new-inline colorways of the popular model along with reports that classic makeups like the “Black Toe” makeup is returning to shelves soon, Union LA also has a collaborative Air Jordan 1 KO Low colorway on the way.

In related Jordan Brand news, the brand has unveiled its new easy-entry 23/7 shoe to help kids “feel independent, confident and able to get after their favorite activity when they want.”