Adidas Pledges Donation Following Donovan Mitchell’s 71-Point Performance

Adidas Basketball is celebrating Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell’s historic 71-point performance this week with its latest initiative.

During Monday’s match-up between the Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell put on a historic basketball performance by scoring a franchise record of 71 points, dishing out 11 assists, and grabbing 8 rebounds while his team secured the win.

In response to that performance, the global sportswear brand and Mitchell announced on Instagram yesterday that Adidas will donate $71,000 to the Spidacares Foundation. Additionally, the brand has also discounted the retail price of its Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 to $71, which is Mitchell’s current signature basketball shoe and was the silhouette that he was wearing during the aforementioned game.

“71 for 71. In celebration of @spidadmitchell’s historic 71-point run and his unwavering commitment to his Why,

@adidas will donate $71,000 from #DONISSUE4 purchases to the Spidacares Foundation,” Adidas Basketball wrote for the caption of the Instagram post.

The Spidacares Foundation was founded by Mitchell and his family. According to the non-profit organization’s website, its mission is to “positively impact families and communities through the life-changing power of education and athletics.” The organization awards grants and scholarships to students with financial need who embody the spirit of hard work, empathy, and leadership.

At the time of publication, Adidas hasn’t revealed when the discounts for the D.O.N. Issue #4 will be available until, but the shoes are available at a discount now at Adidas.com.

