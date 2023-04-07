Willow Smith Slips on Classic Vans With Black Jacket & Slouchy Pants for ‘Electric Lady’ EP Photos

Willow Smith is back with a new EP, “Willow: Live at Electric Lady,” which features re-imagined versions of hits from her latest album, “Copingmechanism.” To celebrate the release of the EP, Roc Nation posted a set of pictures of the singer at the Electric Lady studio in New York.

The singer paired a black graphic tee with white lettering with a pair of high-waist pants and an oversized jacket for the recording session. The cargo-style pants featured multiple pockets and drawstring accents at the bottom hem.

She tapped one of her favorite brands for this laid-back look — Vans. Although originally launched in 1977 as the Vans #98, the Classic Slip-On has undergone significant evolution since then. The black Slip-On sneakers are a particularly chic and impressive offering. With low-profile canvas uppers, supportive padded collars, and rubber waffle outsoles, these sneakers prioritize both style and comfort. These easy-going sneakers are perfect for anyone who needs to stay active and mobile, offering style and snugness in equal measure.

Smith is known for her eclectic shoe collection, featuring platform and lace-up combat boots in various textures and styles from high-end brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Amina Muaddi. Her casual wardrobe also includes sneakers ranging from platform to low and high-top styles from brands like Vans, Converse and Adidas.

Beyond her impressive shoe collection, Smith has built a reputation in the fashion industry through various projects. She has appeared in campaigns for well-known brands such as Onitsuka Tiger and Stuart Weitzman and has even modeled for Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 2 show. During Fashion Month, she is frequently spotted in the front rows of major fashion shows, including those by Dior, Versace, Emporio Armani and Michael Kors.

PHOTOS: Willow Smith Poses in the Desert for Onitsuka Tiger’s Fall ’20 Ad Campaign