Gabby Barrett Goes for Drama in Velvet Black Dress & Hidden Heels at ACM Awards 2023

Gabby Barrett looked glamorous as she graced the carpet at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night.

The “I Hope” singer went with an all-black ensemble with a fitted velvet gown that featured spaghetti straps and a ruched detailing just below the neckline which was centered around a satin panel that matched her off-the-shoulder sleeves, cascading onto the floor in a voluminous manner.

Barrett accessorized the look with two sparkling silver-toned rings, She kept her light brown hair in a sleek style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip. Her glowing look was created by hair and makeup artist Tarryn Feldman.

Gabby Barrett at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Unfortunately, the singer’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of black satin sandals. The singer often gravitates towards pointed-toe pumps or strappy heels for a red-carpet appearance.

Barrett was dressed by Tiffany Gifford who can also be credited for the plunging blue dress and matching pumps Miranda Lambert wore last night. The stylist also works with other country stars like Wynonna Judd.

The singer was accompanied by her husband and musician Cade Foehner who matched his wife with a classic black tuxedo.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Barrett was among the many presenters that took the stage last night. She made history at the award show last year as she became the youngest person to co-host the event. While hosting with Jimmy Allen and Dolly Parton, the singer won her fourth ACM Award in the Female Artist category.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

