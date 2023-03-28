Nicole Scherzinger Thinks Pink in Strapless Dress & Platform Sandals at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Nicole Scherzinger popped as she graced the red carpet at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night. The former Pussycat Dolls lead singer presented the award for Latin Pop Song of the Year to Becky G.

The “Masked Singer” judge wore a pink strapless Nue Studio fitted gown that featured a loosely pleated bodice and a waist cutout that was lined with sparkling embellishment.

Nicole Scherzinger attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Scherzinger accessorized the look with several sparkling rings and a pair of earrings that featured two pink tourmaline gemstones. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style that cascaded down the back of her gown keeping the focus on her glamorous makeup that featured a pink eye look and a glossy nude lip.

Related Latto Straps Into Stiletto Sandals With Red Leather Rick Owens Dress at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Ice Spice Pops in Striped Minidress & 5-Inch Heels at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Heidi Kulm Sparkles in Blue Cutout Dress & Sky-High Stilettos at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

To complete the look, the singer slipped into a pair of silver Jimmy Choo sandals. The heels peeped through the front of her floor-length dress to reveal an almond toe. The open-toe sandals brought height to the look with a platform sole which was most likely supported by a block heel that was about 3 inches tall. For red carpet appearances, the singer often dons a pair of sleek pumps or sandals from top labels like Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Le Silla.

Nicole Scherzinger attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Scherzinger was styled by Jessica Paster who also works with other stars like Ashley Benson, Aubrey Plaza, and Emily Blunt.

The last time we saw the singer was on “The Masked Singer” last week wearing a distressed blue denim shirt with cowboy boots for country night.

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.



PHOTOS: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Celebrity Arrivals: All the Looks