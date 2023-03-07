Zoe Saldana Buttons Into Knit Jumpsuit & Cap-Toed Heels at Chanel’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Zoe Saldaña was chicly outfitted for Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The musician was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion, which included H.E.R., Penelope Cruz, Dianna Agron and FKA Twigs.

Saldaña arrived to the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, France on Tuesday to take in creative director Virginie Viard’s latest designs, fittingly wearing a head-to-toe Chanel outfit. The “Avatar” actress’ ensemble featured a smooth long-sleeved knit black jumpsuit, complete with a buttoned front.

Zoe Saldaña attends Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The simple piece was layered with numerous Chanel necklaces for added glamour, ranging from a chunky gold logo pendant to a gleaming black pearl choker.

Saldaña’s attire was also accented with gold hoop earrings, as well as layered gold rings and a black leather quilted Chanel flap bag with gold hardware and a wooden handle.

When it came to shoes, Saldaña’s outfit appeared to be finished with a set of cap-toed Chanel pumps. Though the set was hidden beneath her jumpsuit’s long hems, the style did appear to feature smooth black uppers with rounded, glossy patent leather toes. The style added a retro finish to her winter-worthy outfit, giving it a sophisticated edge in the front row.

Zoe Saldaña attends Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The collection was inspired by the brand's signature camellia flower, seen across numerous pieces designed by Virginie Viard.

