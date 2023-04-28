×
Zoe Kravitz Shines in Chainmail Bra & Classic Black Pumps at Tiffany & Co.’s Landmark Store Grand Reopening

By Amina Ayoud
Tiffany & Co. NYC Flagship Store Reopening
Zoe Kravitz attended the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York on Thursday night.

The starry event saw the “Batman” actress clad in a sheer white button-down top worn layered over a dazzling silver halter-style chainmail bra. Kravitz’s shirt was tucked neatly into a midi-length pencil skirt made of a stiff black fabric that stopped just above her knees, streamlining her silhouette.

Zoë Kravitz attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, "The Landmark" on April 27, 2023 in New York.
On the accessories front, the thespian sported a silver chain necklace and rings encrusted with high-shine diamonds along with matching dangling earrings. Both pieces were likely from Tiffany & Co.

As for her footwear, the YSL Beauty brand ambassador stepped out in a classic pair of pointed-toe pumps. The shoes were constructed of black satin uppers with knife-like pointed toes all sat atop thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that gave Kravitz a conservative and walkable boost.

Zoë Kravitz attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, "The Landmark" on April 27, 2023 in New York.
Outside of her acting career, the “Big Little Lies” alum has dipped her toes into fashion and beauty as well. She has starred in campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Vera Wang, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang and Calvin Klein, to name a few. She has also partnered up with Saint Laurent to serve as a Beauty Global Ambassador since 2017.

Zoë Kravitz attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, "The Landmark" on April 27, 2023 in New York.
Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

PHOTOS:  Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening 

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

