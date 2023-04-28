Zoe Kravitz Shines in Chainmail Bra & Classic Black Pumps at Tiffany & Co.’s Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Zoe Kravitz attended the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York on Thursday night.

The starry event saw the “Batman” actress clad in a sheer white button-down top worn layered over a dazzling silver halter-style chainmail bra. Kravitz’s shirt was tucked neatly into a midi-length pencil skirt made of a stiff black fabric that stopped just above her knees, streamlining her silhouette.

Zoë Kravitz <span style="font-weight: 400;">at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening.</span> CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

On the accessories front, the thespian sported a silver chain necklace and rings encrusted with high-shine diamonds along with matching dangling earrings. Both pieces were likely from Tiffany & Co.

As for her footwear, the YSL Beauty brand ambassador stepped out in a classic pair of pointed-toe pumps. The shoes were constructed of black satin uppers with knife-like pointed toes all sat atop thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that gave Kravitz a conservative and walkable boost.

Related Florence Pugh Continues Her Sheer Era in Valentino Cape Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening Gabrielle Union Gets Romantic in Sheer Black Dress & Heels With Dwyane Wade at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening Hailey Bieber Channels Audrey Hepburn in Classic Black Dress & Mules at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

A closer look at Zoe Kravitz’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Outside of her acting career, the “Big Little Lies” alum has dipped her toes into fashion and beauty as well. She has starred in campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Vera Wang, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang and Calvin Klein, to name a few. She has also partnered up with Saint Laurent to serve as a Beauty Global Ambassador since 2017.