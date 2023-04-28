Zoe Kravitz Shines in Chainmail Bra & Classic Black Pumps at Tiffany & Co.’s Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Zoe Kravitz attended the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York on Thursday night.
The starry event saw the “Batman” actress clad in a sheer white button-down top worn layered over a dazzling silver halter-style chainmail bra. Kravitz’s shirt was tucked neatly into a midi-length pencil skirt made of a stiff black fabric that stopped just above her knees, streamlining her silhouette.
On the accessories front, the thespian sported a silver chain necklace and rings encrusted with high-shine diamonds along with matching dangling earrings. Both pieces were likely from Tiffany & Co.
As for her footwear, the YSL Beauty brand ambassador stepped out in a classic pair of pointed-toe pumps. The shoes were constructed of black satin uppers with knife-like pointed toes all sat atop thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that gave Kravitz a conservative and walkable boost.
Outside of her acting career, the “Big Little Lies” alum has dipped her toes into fashion and beauty as well. She has starred in campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Vera Wang, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang and Calvin Klein, to name a few. She has also partnered up with Saint Laurent to serve as a Beauty Global Ambassador since 2017.