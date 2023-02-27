Zendaya Gets Cozy in Ugg’s Tasman Slippers & Pajamas Before SAG Awards 2023

Zendaya was casually dressed before the 2023 SAG Awards this weekend.
On Saturday, the “Euphoria” star shared a snapshot on Instagram Stories prior to hitting the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday night. In the photo, Zendaya squatted on top of a sink in a pair of green and gray plaid pajama pants, paired with a two-toned olive and forest green striped sweater. The comfortable pieces were styled with soft gray socks, as well as a gray mouse-eared headband and sparkling gold ring.
When it came to footwear, the actress slipped on shoes from Ugg — regarded as a top go-to brand for comfortable shoes and athleisure by stars including Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale and Dixie and Charli D’Amelio. Zendaya’s shoes of choice were a chestnut version of the brand’s popular Tasman slippers — a $110 slip-on style with rounded toes, sheepskin lining and soft suede uppers. The style was finished with its signature braided trim and Treadlite soles, bringing her comfy outfit a cozy finish while at home.
