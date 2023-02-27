Zendaya Gets Cozy in Ugg’s Tasman Slippers & Pajamas Before SAG Awards 2023

Zendaya was casually dressed before the 2023 SAG Awards this weekend.

On Saturday, the “Euphoria” star shared a snapshot on Instagram Stories prior to hitting the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday night. In the photo, Zendaya squatted on top of a sink in a pair of green and gray plaid pajama pants, paired with a two-toned olive and forest green striped sweater. The comfortable pieces were styled with soft gray socks, as well as a gray mouse-eared headband and sparkling gold ring.

Zendaya takes a selfie on Instagram Stories on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Zendaya

When it came to footwear, the actress slipped on shoes from Ugg — regarded as a top go-to brand for comfortable shoes and athleisure by stars including Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale and Dixie and Charli D’Amelio. Zendaya’s shoes of choice were a chestnut version of the brand’s popular Tasman slippers — a $110 slip-on style with rounded toes, sheepskin lining and soft suede uppers. The style was finished with its signature braided trim and Treadlite soles, bringing her comfy outfit a cozy finish while at home.

Related The Collabs: Sporty & Rich Releases Horsebit Loafer Capsule With Morjas + More Lisa Ann Walter & Elaine Hendrix Have a 'Parent Trap' Reunion in Glamorous Style at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023 Amy Poehler Goes Classic in Black Asymmetrical Dress & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Ugg’s Tasman slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

The actress’ Ugg moment preceded her standout ensemble at the SAG Awards last night: a custom pink rosette-covered Valentino couture gown, paired with sparkling Bulgari diamond jewelry.

Zendaya attends the 2023 SAG Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it comes to shoes, Zendaya has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. The former “Shake It Up” actress also serves as a collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The actress has even ventured into designing, launching her affordable Daya by Zendaya shoe line in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during Fashion Month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

PHOTOS: Discover Zendaya’s red carpet style evolution in the gallery.