Zendaya Goes Wild in Tiger-Printed Skirt Suit & Matching Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Zendaya brought a wild flair to Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show, held this Monday during Paris Fashion Week.

The Emmy Award-winning actress arrived to take in creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s latest designs in Paris, wearing a head-to-toe Vuitton outfit. Her ensemble prominently featured a light tan skirt suit with a long-sleeved blazer, accented with leather-paneled lapels and gold buttons. Both the jacket and its matching miniskirt were covered in a jagged black tiger-striped print, providing both sophisticated pieces with a burst of wild style.

Zendaya attends Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Zendaya’s accessories tapped into Vuitton’s house codes, as well: layered pink gold necklaces — including Vuitton’s $2,530 Empriente pendant necklace – and stud earrings, as well as a monogrammed quilted version of the brand’s black Capucines Mini handbag.

When it came to footwear, the “Euphoria” actress‘ outfit was streamlined with a matching set of Vuitton’s Donna High boots. Her style included the silhouette’s knee-high shafts and curved closed toes, as weak as its 3.7-inch block heels. Covered in the same tiger print as her skirt suit, Zendaya’s boots created a monochrome statement with a faintly bohemian finish. Though her colorway is not currently available, Donna styles retail from $2,450-$2,490.

A closer look at Zendaya’s boots. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

