Zendaya Strikes A Pose in Diamonds, Hidden Heels and Custom Richard Quinn Dress at Bulgari’s High Jewelry Show

Zendaya brought formal flair to Italy for Bulgari’s “Mediterranea” high jewelry showcase. The actress is one of the brand’s global ambassadors, arriving with stylist Law Roach to view the new collection in a show styled by Carine Roitfeld.

For the occasion, the Emmy-winning actress struck a pose with Roach before the show in a custom Richard Quinn gown, as seen on Instagram. The style featured a cinched bodice and sharply draped skirt crafted from smooth black velvet, complete with a folded black silk off-the-shoulder neckline. Her attire was finished with a glittering diamond Bulgari necklace shaped like a swirling coiled serpent for a burst of bejeweled elegance.

Where footwear was concerned, Zendaya’s shoes could not be seen beneath her gown’s flowing hem. However, it’s highly likely the “Euphoria” actress wore a pair of complementary or matching pointed-toe pumps with triangular toes, closed counters and 4 to 5-inch stiletto heels, similarly to styles she’s frequently donned for formal events and red carpets over the years.

When it comes to shoes, Zendaya has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei — as well as Christian Louboutin’s pointed-toe pumps. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The actress has even ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016.

The former “Shake It Up” actress has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

