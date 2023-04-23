Zendaya Reunites with Labrinth for Coachella 2023 Performance in Christian Louboutin Lace-Up Boots

Zendaya was laced up for a surprise performance with Labrinth for day two of Coachella 2023’s second weekend. The actress made an appearance — her first musical performance since 2015 — during the musician’s set at the Indio, Calif. festival on Saturday.

Zendaya arrived onstage during Labrinth’s set at the Mojave Tent, where the pair performed their song “All for Us” from her HBO Max drama “Euphoria.” For the occasion, the Emmy Award-winning actress wore a flounced light pink tank top with a dark pink bow, matching trim and a corseted bodice. The piece was paired with a matching flounced miniskirt — creating the illusion of a dress — as well as a casual white tank top. Gleaming gold hoop earrings, two thin bracelets and layered rings completed her attire.

(L-R): Labrinth and Zendaya perform at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s weekend 2 in Indio, Calif. on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella

Where footwear was concerned, Zendaya finished her outfit with a set of sleek black boots. Hailing from Christian Louboutin, the “Shake It Up” actress’ style featured leather over-the-knee shafts with rounded toes, punctuated by thin laces that wound upwards through metal eyelets. Thin 4-inch stiletto heels finished the pair with a slick height boost, giving her attire a sultry edge.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night,” Zendaya shared afterwards on Instagram Stories. “Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight…wow…my heart is so full, I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I’m so grateful.”

Labrinth, meanwhile, contrasted Zendaya in an all-black top and leather pants, layered beneath a studded leather harness. His outfit was finished with black leather lace-up boots with rounded toes and short heels, as well as fingerless leather gloves for an edgy twist.

