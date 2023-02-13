Zaya Wade Gets Casual in Sleek White Sneakers & Flounce-Trimmed Top

Zaya Wade was chicly dressed for a casual day at home this week.

The influencer posed in her latest social media shoot on Instagram, wearing an outfit hailing from Alaïa and Tibi. Her outfit featured a white V-necked tank top with a flounced and ruffled hem, paired with dark gray trousers. Wade opted to wear her outfit sans accessories, and simply styled her hair in a top knot for an effortless finish.

Wade’s shoes of choice were also casual and contemporary: a set of paneled white sneakers. The 15-year-old’s footwear featured a round-toed silhouette with flat white rubber soles. Her style included white uppers punctuated by black and white-striped laces, complete with smooth beige toe trim for a two-toned palette.

However, this wasn’t Wade’s only sharp style moment recenlty. In December, she also posed in a black leather car coat, cream sweater and Puppets & Puppets’ viral Cookie handbag. Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, her outfit was complete with a set of low-heeled cream boots.

Wade, a new star on the fashion scene, often coordinates her looks on red carpet and videos with stepmom Gabrielle Union. The pair have proven their adaptability to complement each other’s looks, whether they’re swapping Prada outfits on TikTok or sitting front-row at Gucci’s Love Parade show. For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and flats from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci. On more casual occasions, she’s also been seen in colorful and embroidered boots from brands including Ganni.

