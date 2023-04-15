Zaya Wade Makes a Case for Tailored Dressing in Miniskirt & Knee-High Leather Boots

Zaya Wade shared another photoshoot in an ultra-chic outfit to her Instagram account on Friday.

In the photos, you can see Dwyane Wade’s daughter wearing a twill set from St. Agni, a brand that spans across tailoring, outerwear, knitwear, footwear and accessories in modern silhouettes. She wore a Twill vest, a tailored piece that pays homage to coordinated dressing, with its matching Twill miniskirt cut in a subtle A-line silhouette.

The model strapped on a pair of Hereu’s Camina interwoven detailed pull-on boots. This style features interwoven detailing on the front and a T-bar top fastening extending just below the knee. It’s made from high-quality Spanish calf leather and lined with calf leather for added comfort. The upper is stitched to the outsole, providing extra durability. Handcrafted in Spain by exceptionally skilled artisans, the boots showcase the finest in artisanal craftsmanship.

Zaya’s style is constantly exploring new trends. She often gravitates toward luxury labels such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5.

Despite being a newcomer to the fashion scene, Zaya has quickly gained recognition for her distinctive style, which is characterized by vibrant colors, daring patterns, and playful accessories. She fearlessly takes risks and isn’t afraid to experiment with new trends, using her clothing choices as a means of self-expression. Zaya’s stylist, Thomas Christos, has collaborated with her and her family on multiple occasions.

