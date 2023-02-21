Zaya Wade Stars in Puma’s ‘Forever Classic’ Campaign With Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade is stepping into spring in style, thanks to Puma.

In the brand’s newest nostalgia-inspired campaign, “Forever Classic,” Wade posed in a set of its hit Mayze platform sneakers. The latest iteration of the $90 style — first introduced in April 2021 with a campaign starring Dua Lipa — featured its signature leather, suede and synthetic uppers with rounded toes, front laces and platform midsoles with rubber outsoles, as seen on Instagram.

Wade’s style was cast in a stark white and black color palette, emphasizing versatility when paired with Puma’s black $55 Dare To woven skirt and a matching pocketed top.

Puma’s Mayze sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

This wasn’t the influencer’s only sporty moment in the Puma campaign, however. In later shots — alongside fellow Gen-Z campaign stars Iris Apatow, Caleb McLaughlin and Angus Cloud — Wade donned a set of Puma’s $75 Suede Classic XXI sneakers. The low-top style included flat white rubber soles, accented with a pop of color from bright red suede uppers and matching laces. Wade’s pair was styled with an oversized white graphic-printed sweatshirt and light purple athletic shorts for a relaxed, athletic finish.

Puma’s Suede XXI sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Wade, a new star on the fashion scene, often coordinates her looks on red carpet and videos with stepmom Gabrielle Union. The pair have proven their adaptability to complement each other’s looks, whether they’re swapping Prada outfits on TikTok or sitting front-row at Gucci’s Love Parade show. For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and flats from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci. On more casual occasions, she’s also been seen in colorful and embroidered boots from brands including Ganni.

