Zaya Wade Brightens Up in Orange Tove Dress for Bucolic Photoshoot

Zaya Wade attends the Miu Miu Womenswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris.

Zaya Wade shared another photoshoot on her Instagram on Monday, channeling bucolic inspiration.

Dwyane Wade’s daughter modeled an orange dress from Tove’s spring 2023 collection. In this case, the maxi dress design featured a high neck, textured fabric and no sleeves.

Wade’s hair was styled in loose waves to match the ethereal energy of the dress. Her makeup was natural yet moody as her eyebrows and lipstick took center stage.

When it came to footwear, we were unable to see her selection, but it is likely she completed with flats or pumps. Whether walking a runway or off-duty, Wade often gravitates towards statement loafers, sculpted sandals or sneakers.

While she’s a new fashion star, Wade has gained attention for her unique style and fashion sense, which is often characterized by bright colors, bold patterns and playful accessories. She is not afraid to take risks, experiment with new trends, and express herself through her clothing choices. Her stylist Thomas Christos has worked with Zaya and her family on various occasions. Christos has played a role in helping her express herself through fashion by working with Zaya to create looks that feel authentic to her.

Zaya Wade attends the Miu Miu dinner and aftershow party on March 07, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Miu Miu

Wade’s style is unapologetic and refreshing as she explores new styles with intention and ease. While she’s considered a rising star in the fashion industry, the budding fashion lover often looks to luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5.