Zaya Wade Pops in Miu Miu Sweater Minidress & Thong Knee-High Boots

Zaya Wade shared a slideshow of images to her Instagram yesterday outfitted in a full Miu Miu look that gave full-on preppy vibes.

The model’s look was comprised of a dark blue knitted minidress with long sleeves and the Italian brand’s logo in a contrasting white plastered on the bodice. The cozy sweater was worn overtop a bright white collared shirt. Overtop, sat a black belt bag with spacious front-facing pockets and silver zipper closures.

As for her accessories, Wade toted a white leather mini Miu Miu bag featuring logo embossing, gold hardware and ample pockets. The young fashionista also wore all-gold jewelry which included a plethora of rings that gave her look a high-shine touch. Wade’s dark lengthy locks were worn parted down the middle and tucked slightly into the collar of her shirt kept in a messy style.

On the footwear front, Wade stepped into black knee-high boots from Miu Miu constructed out of leather uppers with open thong toes, the Italian brand’s logo patches on the side and side zip closures with short 45mm heels. The style gave the social media star’s look a unique and futuristic touch with a sophisticated shiny leather finish. Knee-high boots of all shapes and sizes are a closet staple for many celebrities, Wade included.

Much like her footwear choices, she also likes to wear up-to-date and modern garments that place emphasis on youth and popular cultural movements like Y2K. Wade is a new star on the fashion scene. The young fashionista usually steps out in a plethora of luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi and Tory Burch among others.

