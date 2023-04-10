Zaya Wade Serves Edgy Style in Sheer Top, Miniskirt & Shiny Loafers

Zaya Wade kicked off Easter weekend in an edgy monochromatic style. The daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union uploaded a series of photos on Instagram, which sees her striking a model-worthy pose in front of a luxurious black Maybach vehicle.

Zaya simply captioned the post, “manifesting” with a crossed finger and sparkle emoji.

The 15-year-old fashion influencer wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a long-sleeve mock neck sheer top and a tank top. Zaya teamed the pieces with a satin mini skirt that was held up by a studded black belt.

Adding a dose of glam to the look, the rising fashionista styled her hair in loose waves and accessorized with a black leather shoulder bag and a few midi rings.

Completing Zaya’s outfit was a pair of patent leather loafers. The shiny silhouette featured a chunky outsole, a thick pull tab with a gold embellishment at the center.

Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice and perfect for any occasion including high-profile red carpet events. Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders.

Zaya Wade, GLAAD Media Awards, Miu Miu, Thong Knee-High Boots CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

Zaya has been leaving her mark in the fashion industry as well as making a name for herself as an activist. Shortly after making her modeling debut in Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show in March, she landed a Puma campaign.

Zaya constantly displays her personal knack for trendy silhouettes, popular labels and effervescent pops of color. The budding fashionista often steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. The style maven continues to exude trailblazer status by supporting emerging POC brands. At only 15 years old, Zaya is sure to be pushing the style envelope for years to come.

