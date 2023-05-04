Zaya Wade Gets Summer-Ready in Marni Miniskirt & Colorful Leather Loafers

Zaya Wade got ready for summer in a full Marni look on her Instagram. The post made to her account yesterday, accompanied by a caption that read “places to be,” saw the star taking a stroll in colorful casual clothes.

For her walk, Wade donned a cropped collared shirt with a colorful tropical print set on a pastel yellow backdrop featuring long sleeves and button closures. On the bottom, the model sported a light wash denim mini skirt featuring a similarly tropical motif in the form of a patch situated close to the hem of her skirt.

On the accessories front, Wade toted a mini baby blue shoulder bag accompanied by dainty gold rings. Rounding out her look, the young fashionista gathered her tresses up into a stylishly slicked-back ponytail, worn out of her face.

On her feet, Wade wore a preppy-looking pair of loafers crafted out of leather in red, cream and brown. The footwear included squared toes and silver hardware all sat atop short stacked block heels that further elevated the social media star’s ensemble. Loafers like Wades tend to lean more casual than the typical leather Oxford.

What sets them apart from their more formal counterpart is their lack of laces, creating a streamlined appearance from heel to toe. Loafers have been seen on a multitude of “it girl” stars including Olivia Rodrigo, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Madison Beer, Hailey Bieber and Emma Roberts among others.

Much like her footwear choices, she also likes to wear up-to-date and modern garments that place emphasis on youth and popular cultural movements like Y2K. Wade is a new star on the fashion scene. The young fashionista usually steps out in a plethora of luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Burberry, Fendi and Tory Burch among others.

