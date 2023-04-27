Zaya Wade Models JW Anderson Top With Denim Collar in Crystal-Embellished Loafers

Zaya Wade shared a stylish carousel of photos on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Wade posed in a JW Anderson top that featured a straight fit and a high denim collar. It also features a low armhole and a logo-embossed pecan leather patch. She coupled the top with loose-fitting cargo shorts featuring large pockets.

Wade selected crystal-embellished leather loafers to bring the look to completion. These loafers are crafted from calf leather, featuring a braided strap adorned with crystals. They come with a 1.50-inch block heel and a slip-on style. The round apron toe and notched vamp add to their unique design, while the TPU outsole makes them lightweight and durable.

Leather loafers have gained popularity over the past few years due to their versatility, sustainability and timeless appeal. They are a classic and durable option for both formal and informal occasions and are often preferred by consumers seeking high-quality and ethically-sourced fashion.

When it comes to footwear, the daughter of Dwyane Wade wears a variety of stylish and trendy footwear to complement her outfits, ranging from sneakers and sandals to boots and heels. Her fashion-forward and playful approach to fashion extends to her shoe choices.

Zaya Wade is a fashion-forward individual who loves to experiment with new trends and luxury labels such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Ph5. Her bold fashion sense is characterized by playful accessories, daring patterns, and vibrant colors. With the guidance of her stylist, Thomas Christos, Zaya isn’t afraid to take risks and uses her clothing choices to express herself. Despite being a newcomer to the fashion scene, she has gained recognition for her unique style.

