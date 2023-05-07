Zara Tindall Means Buisness in Bright Green Blazer & Pointed Pumps at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Zara Tindall attended the Coronation Concert held on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday in Windsor, England, alongside her husband Mike Tindall and their children. The concert is held in celebration of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation, which happened the day prior at Westminster Abbey.
For the occasion, Tindall was clad in a bright green tailored blazer worn overtop a black collared button-down shirt. On the bottom, the British equestrian wore simple black slacks.
Accessorizing her look, Tindall sported a black leather crossbody bag with a gold and black chain worn with coordinating dangling gold earrings shaped like leaves and a few rings. The Olympian wore her blond tresses parted to one side and worn in face-framing waves.
Although her footwear wasn’t visible from the balcony she sat on, it’s likely the athlete donned a pair of pointed pumps that matched her outfit.
Zara Tindall is King Charles III’s niece. Despite being Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest granddaughter, she is not a working royal and does not hold a royal title. She is 20th in the line of succession to the British throne. In terms of fashion, Tindall is known for her equestrian style, often sporting tailored jackets, jodhpurs, and knee-high boots. She also experiments with bold prints and colors, adding a touch of modernity to her classic looks.