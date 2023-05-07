Zara Tindall Means Buisness in Bright Green Blazer & Pointed Pumps at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Zara Tindall attended the Coronation Concert held on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday in Windsor, England, alongside her husband Mike Tindall and their children. The concert is held in celebration of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation, which happened the day prior at Westminster Abbey.

For the occasion, Tindall was clad in a bright green tailored blazer worn overtop a black collared button-down shirt. On the bottom, the British equestrian wore simple black slacks.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Accessorizing her look, Tindall sported a black leather crossbody bag with a gold and black chain worn with coordinating dangling gold earrings shaped like leaves and a few rings. The Olympian wore her blond tresses parted to one side and worn in face-framing waves.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible from the balcony she sat on, it’s likely the athlete donned a pair of pointed pumps that matched her outfit.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Tindall is known for her equestrian style, often sporting tailored jackets, jodhpurs, and knee-high boots. She also experiments with bold prints and colors, adding a touch of modernity to her classic looks.

Mike Tindall (2nd L) and Zara Tindall (R) arrive to take their seats in the Royal Box for the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show also featured a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.