Yara Shahidi Shines Bright in Disco Ball-Inspired Boots at ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ NYC Screening

Yara Shahidi attended a special screening of “Peter Pan & Wendy” at the South Street Seaport Museum in New York yesterday.

The event saw the “Black-ish” star clad in a sleeveless dark gray maxi-length dress comprised of a mock neckline and a diamond-shaped cutout on the bodice. The peekaboo bodice transitioned smoothly into a lengthy skirt featuring sleek ruching and knotted detailing on each side just above her hips, gathering the fabric up in a whimsical manner.

Yara Shahidi attends the “Peter Pan & Wendy “special screening at South Street Seaport Museum on April 25, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

On the footwear front, Shahidi stepped out in silver knee-high boots featuring mirrored metallic uppers and crosshatched embossing. The boots were reminiscent of a disco ball with a high shine finish and striking square toes all sat atop sizeable wedge heels that gave Shahidi a rather big boost.

A closer look at Yara Shahidi’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

Shahidi is a fashion icon in her own right. The “Paw Patrol” star has a personal aesthetic that includes bold colors, loud patterns, monochrome tracksuits and streetwear staples. Never one to shy away from trends, the actress works closely with her stylist Jason Bolden for boundary-pushing looks.

For footwear, she favors embellished sandals, platform silhouettes and shiny pumps. Along with her eclectic style, the entertainer has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with Adidas and serving as a global brand ambassador for Dior.

Yara Shahidi attends the “Peter Pan & Wendy “special screening at South Street Seaport Museum on April 25, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

“Peter Pan & Wendy” is a fantasy film that follows Wendy Darling, a young girl looking to avoid boarding school. The film based on the classic fairytale includes a star-studded cast, enlisting the likes of Yara Shahidi, Jude Law and Ever Anderson among others. “Peter Pan & Wendy” is set to release on Disney + on April 28.

