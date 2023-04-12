Willow Smith Goes Grunge in Black Slouchy Knitwear & Classic Dr. Martens

Willow Smith shared a casual slideshow of images posted to her Instagram yesterday showcasing her outfit.

The “Whip My Hair” songstress wore a slouchy black sweater worn with baggy matching black slacks with the hem folded up. Smith then accessorized with a tan leather tote bag.

Smith kept the grunge vibes going all the way down to her feet, donning a pair of chunky black Dr. Martens for good measure. The classic boots had a thick, platform sole and pronounced rounded toes that grabbed attention. The shoe style was created in Germany and became a huge part of popular culture. The iconic footwear was massive in the grunge and punk scene in the ’90s, and has since become a staple for many generations.

A mainstay of Smith’s wardrobe, combat boots are utilitarian footwear originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield and created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Smith regularly wears platform and lace-up combat boots in a range of textures and silhouettes, hailing from brands including Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Amina Muaddi. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes platform, low and high-top sneakers from brands including Vans, Converse and Adidas.

Over the years, Smith has made a name for herself with numerous fashion projects outside of her stylish shoe wardrobe. The “Red Table Talk” host has starred in campaigns for numerous brands over the years, including Onitsuka Tiger and Stuart Weitzman — and even posing in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 2 show. She’s also one to watch during Fashion Month, sitting in front rows for brands like Dior, Versace, Emporio Armani and Michael Kors.

