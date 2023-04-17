Willow Smith Brings Jaden Smith to the Stage for Coachella 2023 Performance in Denim Bodysuit & Lace-Up Boots

Willow Smith brought punk style to the stage for her performance during Coachella 2023. The moment marked Smith’s second performance at the event, following her debut at Coachella 2022.

While onstage at the Mojave Tent on Sunday night, Willow reunited with brother Jaden Smith during her musical set, with the duo performing their 2019 collaboration “Summertime in Paris.” For the sweet moment, Willow wore a blue denim bodysuit with a sleeveless silhouette and zipped front. The piece was accented by a matching buckled denim harness, whose straps she shrugged off for a layered appearance.

Willow and Jaden Smith perform onstage at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 16, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

When it came to shoes, Willow’s footwear couldn’t be fully seen. However, the “Whip My Hair” singer did complete her outfit with a pair of dark leather boots that appeared to feature a knee-high silhouette. The set was cinched with front laces threaded through metal eyelets, similar to its traditional silhouette. Though the style’s base couldn’t be seen, it was likely finished with thick platform or lug soles with rounded toes, given Willow’s penchant for punky, height-boosting styles.

Willow’s set featured a variety of songs, including “Ur a Stranger” and “Falling Endlessly.” You can watch her full performance of “Falling Endlessly” on Coachella’s YouTube channel, below.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Latto, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

