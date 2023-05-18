Viola Davis Pumps Up the Volume in Dramatic Valentino Dress & Satin Platform Heels For ‘Monster’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Viola Davis had an all-white style moment as she walked the carpet for the “Monster” screening at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The “Woman King” star wore a Valentino one-shoulder gown that featured a silver embellishment that sat right on top of her shoulder. She layered the dress with a feathered floor-length coat from the designer’s Fall 2022 Couture collection.

Viola Davis wears Valentino at the “Monster” Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Davis kept the focus on the voluminous ensemble by solely accessorizing with a pair of silver-toned Chopard earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in an afro style complementing her minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Autumn Moultrie and hairstylist Jamika Wilson.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of white satin platform pumps. The floor-length gown covered the majority of the heels. However, the rounded toe peeked through and exposed the platform sole.

Viola Davis wears Valentino at the “Monster” Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Davis was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, who can also be credited for the ruffled yellow Alexander McQueen gown she wore to last year’s film festival. The stylist also works with other stars like Jessica Chastain, Julia Roberts, and Cate Blanchett.

Although the actress will not be seen in any of the movies being screened at the Cannes Film Festival, she did recently star in the biographical sports film, “Air,” that was released in theaters last month. Directed by Ben Affleck, the drama tells the story about how the basketball shoe line Air Jordan came to be and its pursuit of Michael Jordan.

The Cannes Film Festival is held annually on the French Riviera to commemorate and screen highly-anticipated films around the world.

The 2023 festival will run from May 16 starting with a screening of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” directed by Maiwenn and Johnny Depp and will continue until the 27, closing out with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.” Guests like Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, and Ben Affleck are all set to attend to represent their upcoming films.

PHOTOS: Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals