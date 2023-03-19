Viola Davis Suits Up for ‘Air’ World Premiere in White Suit and Sharp Pumps at SXSW 2023

Viola Davis meant business at the world premiere of “Air” at South by Southwest 2023. Davis was specifically requested by Michael Jordan himself to play his mother Deloris Jordan in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, which chronicles Nike’s pursuit of Jordan to launch Air Jordan in the 1980’s, will be released on April 5.

Davis sharply arrived to the film’s Saturday premiere at Paramount Theatre in Austin, wearing a white suit. The EGOT-winning actress‘ attire featured a matching blazer with light cream buttons, complete with matching high-waisted trousers with slit hems. A white blazer with a pearl-buttoned band collar, as well as beaded cream, black and gold drop earrings, smoothly finished her ensemble.

Viola Davis attends the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

(L-R): Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Chris Messina and Jason Bateman attend the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Davis was hand-in-hand with husband Julius Tennon — also her co-star in the film, playing Deloris’ husband James Jordan — for the occasion. Tennon was sharply suited at the premiere as well, wearing a black stitched blazer, shirt and pants with smooth leather oxfords.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW

When it came to footwear, Davis finished her outfit with a classic pair of pointed-toe pumps. The “Woman King” actress’ sharp style featured smooth black leather uppers, complete with triangular vamps and curved toe boxes. Though the style was partially hidden beneath her trousers’ hems, it’s likely Davis’ timeless footwear was finished with thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels, given its traditional shape and silhouette. The pair created a versatile base for her outfit, allowing its lighter hues to shine on the red carpet.

A closer look at Davis’s heels. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

South by Southwest (SXSW) previews and celebrates new developments in technology, film, music, and more fields. Held annually in Austin, Texas, this year’s event takes place from March 10-19. The event includes panels and festivals for music, film, and television, including Variety’s Intelligence Platform and musical performances at Billboard Presents The Stage and the Dr. Martens Stage.

