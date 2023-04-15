Coachella Veteran Victoria Justice Hilariously Reveals How to Stay Comfortable in Your Shoes

Victoria Justice brought Western glamour to Nylon magazine’s Nylon House in the Desert party on Friday night. The publication’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Justice arrived with stylist Madison Guest and shared her advice on how to stay comfortable in your shoes during Coachella with FN‘s Charlie Carballo. It’s a subject the “Victorious” actress has extensive knowledge on, as she’s attended the festival at least six times since 2014.

“I think the key is to have strong men or boys around so they can give you piggyback rides when your feet are really hurting,” Justice exclusively told Carballo.

(L-R): Madison Grace and Victoria Justice attend the Nylon House in the Desert 2023 party presented by Samsung Galaxy during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren

When it came to her own Coachella outfit, Justice brought a glitzy take to cowgirl style in a black bra top, embellished with sparkling floral and fringed crystals. The piece was paired with a set of boxy light blue denim jeans, trimmed on the sides with rows of crystals for added sparkle. Justice completed her outfit with a black denim jacket shrugged off her shoulders, as well as a black felt fedora and gold hoop earrings.

Justice’s shoes of choice for the occasion featured a pair of metallic silver boots. With closed toes and side embroidery, the “Perfect Pairing” star’s style appeared to feature a knee-high or cowboy boot silhouette with taller shafts and short heels. Though the set couldn’t be fully seen beneath her jeans’ hems, it added a tonal shine to finish her attire while fitting into the maximalist, bohemian outfits worn by Coachella attendees.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

