Victoria Beckham Wears Black Eyelet Dress & Stilettos at Vivienne Westwood’s Memorial Service

Victoria Beckham attended Dame Vivienne Westwood’s memorial service today. The legendary fashion designer, famous for spearheading the punk fashion movement, passed away in Clapham, South London on Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 81.

Beckham left the service with close friend and fellow designer Marc Jacobs, wearing a flowing black dress. Her long-sleeved style included a slim-fitting bodice and handkerchief hem. Giving the piece added dimension was all over black eyelet embroidery in jagged lines, providing a burst of texture with a sleek edge. A black clutch with a silky woven cord handle, as well as oversized black sunglasses, completed her attire.

Victoria Beckham attends Dame Vivienne Westwood’s memorial service at Southwark Cathedral in London on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Karwai Tang/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Beckham opted for formality with a set of black pointed-toe pumps. Her style included triangular toes with smooth satin uppers, providing her outfit with a faint sheen. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches completed the pair with a sharp finish.

A closer look at Beckham’s pumps. CREDIT: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dame Vivienne Westwood passed away on Dec. 29, 2022. The 81-year-old fashion designer, renowned for her punk aesthetics and passion for environmentalism that led the rock n’ roll movement of the late 1900s, was remembered with a memorial service in Southwark Cathedral in London in Feb. 2023.

The occasion brought forth a range of guests — many dressed in homage to Westwood — including Kate Moss, Marc Jacobs, Elle Fanning, Victoria Beckham, Christina Hendricks, Helena Bonham Carter, Dame Zandra Rhodes, Stormzy, Vanessa Redgrave, Nick Cave and Erdem Moralioglu. Performances were also done by Bobby Gillespie, Paloma Faith and Beth Ditto.

