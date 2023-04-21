Victoria Beckham Poses in Lilac High-Slit Dress & Heels Inside Her Walk-In Closet

Victoria Beckham shared a video taken in her closet to her Instagram yesterday. The designer was dressed in a fully monochrome ensemble.

The former Spice Girl wore a lilac maxi dress from her namesake brand comprised of a strappy asymmetrical neckline with a ruffled bodice. The garment was constructed out of flowy silk and also featured a short front-facing slit along with a hidden zipper closure. Sat overtop a singular shoulder was a long strip of ruffled fabric that further diversified Beckham’s silhouette.

On the accessory front, the British television personality kept it monochrome and toted a leather lilac pouch, also from her own brand, with gold chain detailing with a singular thick top strap and a flap closure. Beyond the bag, Beckham wore a plethora of sparkling jewelry including statement-making rings and dainty bracelets.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible in this video, it’s likely the fashion designer donned pointed-toe heels of some kind, most likely in a matching shade to her dress. Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label.

When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

PHOTOS: See all the looks from Victoria Beckham’s fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection.

