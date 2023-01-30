Victoria Beckham Thinks Pink in Pastel Dress With Daughter Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham took a sweet approach to mother-daughter dressing this weekend with her daughter, Harper Beckham.

The former Spice Girl posed with her 11-year-old daughter, wearing a sleeveless pastel pink gown with a tiered ruffled front and V-shaped neckline. Harper, meanwhile, donned another Beckham design made specifically for her: a strapless gown with an ombre purple, white and blue color scheme.

The pair were snapped in a mirror selfie by Beckham before a formal event, where they mingled with guests including jewelry designer Isabela Grutman.

“My number one #VBMuse #HarperSeven! Mummy loved creating this dress for you,” Beckham sweetly captioned her photos. “I love seeing my new collection on you @IsabelaGrutman!! You look incredible! Kisses xx VB.”

When it came to footwear, Beckham’s heels could not be seen — though they likely included a heeled sandal or pump silhouette, given her past sleek shoe choices. Harper, meanwhile, opted for a sportier approach by pairing her gown with a set of white paneled lace-up sneakers, similar to the blue style she rebelliously paired with a yellow gown while in Paris with Victoria in Sept. 2022.

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham are seen in Paris on Sept. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

