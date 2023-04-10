Victoria Beckham Slips on Blue D’Orsay Pumps & Jeans to Celebrate Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz-Beckham’s Wedding Anniversary

Victoria Beckham brought nonchalantly posh style to Easter while celebrating her son’s wedding anniversary.

On Sunday, the former Spice Girl posed in a new Instagram post with husband David Beckham, son Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz-Beckham. While the occasion marked Easter Sunday, it also celebrated Brooklyn and Nicola’s one-year wedding anniversary, which the group toasted with a polaroid-decorated cake.

For the festivities, Victoria wore a gray T-shirt tucked into distressed light blue denim skinny jeans. Her casual attire was chicly accessorized with a diamond bracelet and gold watch.

“So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary,” Beckham captioned her post “we love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham.”

Related Victoria Beckham Dances Salsa With David Beckham in Stilettos & Matching Black Outfits Victoria Beckham Poses in Backless Dress & Red-Hot Heels By the Pool Victoria Beckham Models Tailored Jacket Dress & Sharp Pointy Pumps

When it came to footwear, Beckham opted to slip into her go-to style: pointed-toe pumps. The pair she chose for the occasion featured a deep cobalt shade across smooth suede uppers, forming a D’Orsay silhouette with closed counters and open sides. Thin stiletto heels complete the pair with a sleek height boost, bringing her outfit a chicly sharp elevation with a pop of color. The moment marked Beckham’s latest spring style moment this year, following her lounging in a red and blue backless dress from her spring 2023 collection in March.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

PHOTOS: Discover Beckham’s best looks in peep-toe boots in the gallery.