Victoria Beckham Poses in Backless Dress & Red-Hot Heels By the Pool

Leave it to Victoria Beckham to make a bold fashion statement while lounging by the pool.

The former Spice Girl posed in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, wearing a colorful dress from her new spring 2023 collection. The $1,590 Circle style featured a light blue crepe satin front with a bodice cutout, waist frill and halter neckline, complete with a punchy asymmetric red skirt. A fully exposed back and plunging neckline gave the flowing piece a dynamic finish.

“Just lounging round the pool in this casual little number!” Beckham nonchalantly captioned her post, which earned fanfare in the comments from stars including Melanie Grant and Isabela Grutman.

When it came to footwear, Beckham opted to pair the dress with heels of her own design: her brand’s signature open-toed boots. The vibrant red style featured stretchy over-the-knee uppers with a peep-toe front, as well as pointed soles. Thin stiletto heels lent a sharp height boost to the set, which instantly streamlined Beckham’s dress with its coordinating base color — similar to the green pants and bag she wore while strolling with her husband David Beckham in Paris earlier this month.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are seen in Paris on March 04, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

