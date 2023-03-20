Vanessa Hudgens Goes Golfing in White Polo, Skort & Versatile Low-Top Sneakers

Vanessa Hudgens was chicly outfitted for a day of golfing outside this week.

On Friday, Hudgens posed in a humorous photo set on Instagram while golfing, wearing an all-white outfit. The “Entergalactic” star‘s monochrome attire featured a short white skort, paired with a sleeveless polo-style golf top. The set was accessorized with a single white glove, white socks and gleaming gold hoop earrings — as well as her sparkling diamond engagement ring from fiancé Cole Tucker.

“Golf but make it fashion,” Hudgens aptly captioned her photos.

When it came to footwear, Hudgens slipped on a pair of white low-top sneakers to finish her outfit. Her style included smooth uppers with laced fronts, rounded toes and flat rubber soles. The pair added an easygoing finish to her attire while remaining practical for daylong wear, similar to new all-white styles from brands including Superga, Vans, Cariuma and Wolf & Shepherd.

Hudgens’ golfing moment followed her appearance at the 2023 Oscars, where she wore a vintage black velvet Chanel dress, diamond jewelry and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet.

Related Jill Biden Coordinates With President Joe Biden in Blazer & Sneakers for White House Arrival Elsa Hosk Elevates Cargo Pants and Padded Prada Bag with Chunky White Sneakers Julia Fox Celebrates UK Mother's Day with Son Valentino in Chunky Athletic Sneakers

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Theatre in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Discover Hudgens’ boldest street style looks over the years in the gallery.