Vanessa Hudgens Hikes in Lace-Up Boots to See a Philippines Sunrise

Vanessa Hudgens took her fans along for a sunrise hike in the Philippines this week.

On Monday, Hudgens shared a new Instagram Reel while hitting the trail in the Palawan province with friends, taking in a sunrise overlooking the ocean. The “Entergalactic” star‘s attire for the occasion featured a large black T-shirt and purple shorts, complete with striped white tube socks.

“5am hike to the top of the world,” Hudgens aptly captioned the video.

When it came to footwear, Hudgens laced into a practical set of hiking boots to complete her outfit. Though the actress’ calf-high style couldn’t be fully seen, it did appear to include monochrome beige uppers with thick ridged soles, rounded toes and secure front laces. The style was reminiscent of pairs released by a range of brands for a sharp approach to outdoor activities, including Wolverine, Palladium, Timberland and L.L. Bean.

Hudgens’ hiking moment followed a golf outing she made last week, wearing a white polo, skort and lace-up sneakers to hit the green.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The Know Beauty founder often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman.

Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

