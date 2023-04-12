Vanessa Hudgens Gets Daring in Sheer Dress & Knee-High Boots to Promote ‘Dead Hot’

Vanessa Hudgens was photographed while out in New York yesterday to promote her new Tubi original show “Dead Hot.”

The “High School Musical” actress was outfitted in a Missoni sheer black turtleneck dress featuring large white and yellow floral print. The garment was worn overtop a black bra top and shorts in opaque styles. Overtop her dress, Hudgens styled a sharp black leather jacket with structured shoulders and a matt finish.

Vanessa Hudgens is seen in the East Village on April 11, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

On the accessories front, “The Princess Switch” star toted a black leather bag with gold hardware.

When it came down to footwear, Hudgens sported black leather knee-high boots with sharp pointed toes and an appealing glossy finish that transitioned into sharp stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height. The heel height certainly made the social media star taller, while streamlining her silhouette, thanks to the angular arch and elongated toes.

A closer look at Vanessa Hudgens’ shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The Know Beauty founder often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman.

Vanessa Hudgens is seen in the East Village on April 11, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: See some of Vanessa Hudgens’ stand out style moments over the years.