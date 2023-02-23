Vanessa Hudgens Laces Into White Sneakers & Scarf Shirt for Golf Practice With Fiancé Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens brought a relaxed take to golfing style this week.

On Monday, Hudgens posed in a humorous photo on Instagram after making her first par shot while golfing. For the occasion, the “Entergalactic” star wore a white tank top with a pair of black wide-leg pants. The easygoing set was paired with an equally groovy top: Song of Style’s $218 Elsie shirt, a bowling shirt-style top crafted from multicolored fabric with a silky sheen.

Hudgens completed her attire with a set of large gold post earrings, as well as a sporting essential: white and black golfing gloves.

When it came to footwear, Hudgens opted to lace into a set of paneled sneakers to finish her outfit. The “High School Musical” star’s set included white and pale blue uppers in a smooth texture, complete with flat rubber soles and front laces. The style completed her ensemble’s relaxed feel while remaining practical and comfortable for a day on the golf course.

Hudgens’ golfing moment follows her viral announcement of her engagement to Colorado Rockies shortstop Cole Tucker earlier this month. Tucker gamely accompanied his fiancée on the course, cheering her on and sharing positive comments on her Instagram golfing posts.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

