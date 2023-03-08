Vanessa Bryant Brings A-Game Style in Glamourous Sweetheart Dress & Heels at Pau Gasol’s Lakers Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Vanessa Bryant was sharply outfitted for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies this Tuesday. The wife of late Lakers star Kobe Bryant was part of a jersey retirement ceremony for Lakers athlete Pau Gasol, along with Rob Palinka and Jeanie Buss.

While at the halftime ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Bryant wore a sharp black dress with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. The piece included a sweetheart neckline with long sleeves, as well as a bodycon-fit bodice and skirt. The smooth piece was accented by Bryant with two diamond rings.

(L-R) Rob Palinka, Vanessa Bryant and Jeanie Buss stand during a jersey retirement ceremony for Pau Gasol of the Los Angeles Lakers at the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Harry How/Getty Images

Bryant elegantly paired her dress with a gleaming diamond tennis necklace and stud earrings. The timeless jewelry added a sharp finish to her ensemble, proving its versatility and impact for formal occasions. Similar styles have risen in popularity in recent years from their classic nature as well, released in new collections by Brilliant Earth, KBH Jewels, Blue Nile and Anita Ko.

Vanessa Bryant stands during a jersey retirement ceremony for Pau Gasol of the Los Angeles Lakers at the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Harry How/Getty Images

For footwear, Bryant’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely she wore a pair of heeled sandals or pumps for the formal occasion, similar to styles she’s donned in the past.

When it comes to shoes, Bryant’s style is often sharp and sleek. The philanthropist regularly slips on heeled sandals, pointed-toe pumps and platforms in an array of colors, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. She’s also been seen on the red carpet in stiletto-heeled boots. When off-duty, Bryant can be seen in athletic sneakers by Nike.

