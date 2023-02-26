Uma Thurman Soars in Suede Leggings and Gancini-Heeled Sandals at Ferragamo’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Uma Thurman brought dynamic minimalist style to Ferragamo’s fall 2023 fashion show at Milan Fashion Week.

While arriving in Milan, Italy for the occasion on Saturday, Thurman posed in a sharp monochrome outfit. Hailing from Ferragamo’s spring 2023 collection, the actress’ ensemble featured a $2,600 turtleneck top and matching $2,800 leggings, each crafted from stretchy toasted tan suede. The “Kill Bill” star’s sharp attire was complete with sculpted gold hoop earrings and a glossy black patent leather clutch.

Uma Thurman attends Ferragamo’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Thurman strapped into one of the Italian brand’s most viral new shoes to finish her outfit. Creating a head-to-toe suede moment, her $1,290 Elina sandals featured soft black suede uppers with lightly squared soles and thin upper straps for a gladiator effect. The pair was complete with sculptural 4.13-inch heels, shaped like lacquered Gancini hooks (Ferragamo’s iconic longtime brand symbol) for a sleek, artistic finish.

Ferragamo’s Elina sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ferragamo

Thurman was part of a star-studded front row to take in creative director Maximilian Davis’ newest designs — this season, focusing on minimalism with opaque coats, separates, wide-strapped mules and pointed-toe pumps in hues of black, white, navy blue, gray and bright red. Other audience members at the fashion-forward occasion included Hunter Schafer, Kelela, Shygirl and Evan Mock.

(L-R): Rafael Pavarotti, Uma Thurman, Shygirl, Hunter Schafer, Jeno, Evan Mock and Dustin attend Ferragamo’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Fendi, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

